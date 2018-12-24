Farhan Saeed, Asim Azhar to perform as massively successful ‘ARY Feast’ enters third day

KARACHI: A large number of families and food lovers have started coming to Karachi’s Benazir Bhutto Park as the massively successful food festival ‘ARY Feast’ entered its third day on Monday, ARY News reported.

Singers Farhan Saeed and Asim Azhar will entertain the audiences and food lovers at the food festival today.

The event which started on December 22 saw food lovers rushing to the park in Karachi’s Clifton area to enjoy food and the amusement facilities.

The first and second day saw performances of stars like Sajjad Ali and Shazia Khushk along with a presence of a number of celebrities.

Here are some details you should know about the festival.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest happenings from ARY Feast

