Farhan Saeed honours Pakistan’s living legends with heartfelt tribute
Renowned singer and actor Farhan Saeed is celebrating Pakistan’s living legends by paying a heartfelt tribute to them.
Taking to Instagram, he shared that he wishes to honour the lives of those personalities who have selflessly served their country, cherish their presence as well as express gratitude to them.
Farhan paid his first tribute to legendary actor Qavi Khan who has been entertaining us since 1952.
“Anyone who has worked with Qavi sahab would know his demeanor only commands utmost respect,” he wrote.
As my first tribute to the #LivingLegends of Pakistan, I pay homage to @muhammadqavikhan sahab, the legenary actor par excellene who has been serving the country since 1952. I recently had the privilege of sharing the screen with him – both on television aswell as in a film. Anyone who has worked with Qavi sahab would know his demeanor only commands utmost respect. He is an institution. For his exemplary body of work he has recently been decorated with a Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan. He motivates younger actors by encouraging them to push the bar with each performance. To encourage us, Qavi sahab always tells us, we are better at what we do than his generation was. His wealth of experience is a guide book for those who have only just recently joined the industry. For these reasons and many more, I wish to pay tribute to him and I call on each of you to also celebrate the legend that he is. Post your ode to him across any social media platform #LivingLegendQaviKhan and be sure to tag me. I will repost your messages of appreciation as my thank you to him. In Qavi sahab's own words: "Neeyat ki sachai or mohabbat may khaloos he mohabbat ka sadqa hai" #PakistaniHeroes

Farhan also honoured Sufi singer Abida Parveen whose immense talent transcends borders.


Today I pay tribute to the one and the only , Abida Parveen Jee – a #LivingLegend whose immense talent transcends borders. Abida Parveen is globally recognized as an inconic representation of the Sufi genre. Her soul-stirring voice and melodies have long had listeners across the globe in absolute awe. As a person, Abida ji embodies the very essence of Sufism. The few times I have had a chance to meet with her, I have witnessed first hand her absolute humility and respect for others. Be it another muscian or a fan, everyone and anyone is extended the same warmth and courtesy by her. This undoubtedly the trademark of a true Sufi. Abida ji is ubdoubtedly a source of pride and inspiration for every Pakistani. Her ever-willingness to learn and teach others is incredible and a lesson for us all. She as paved the way for generations to come and pursue their journey. I too take inspiration from her unmatched passion – her work has always been a major source of inspiration and motivation for me. I request you to extend your gratitude to Abida ji by celebrating her contributions to music and to Pakistan. Share your favourite qawali, song, verses anything that you would like to be highlighted and I'll reshare that on my stories. Thank you, Abida ji for saying it like it is – undoubtedly ……. “Dhoondo Gay Agar Mulkon Mulkon Milne Ke Nahi Nayab Hain Hum” @abidaparveenofficial #LivingLegends #PakistaniHeroes

The former member of the Jal band also celebrated acclaimed actor and comedian Umer Sharif.


I have and will always be a big, big fan of the legendary Umer Sharif sahab – both on and off screen. An absolute showman for whom no specific place or audience is required to exhibit his versatility of his craft. He will undoubted have you laughing hysterically, anywhere and everywhere you meet him. His humble nature however supercedes even his immense talent. I was with him at an airport once when he wasn't feeling too well. A group of fans approached us for a photographs and he very graciously, instantly obliged. He not took photographs with them but also shared a few laughs and thanked them for appreciating his work. I cant forget his very gracious advice: "Yeh log hain, tou hum hain – inko kabhi inkaar nahi karna". His words have since been etched in my memory. I have toured India multiple times and if there is one ambassador of Pakistani culture and talent across the border, it is none other than Umer sahab. His humor undoubtedly transcends boundaries. I've had countless fans across the border asking me to convey to him their messages of love, respect and admiration. His services to Pakistan and his legacy are unmatched. No amount of gratitude will ever be enough to thank him but this is a small token of appreciation from all of us. Celebrate the legend that is Umer Sharif by sharing across your social media platforms your tribute to his greatness. We pray his guidance and support stays with us and Allah keep him in good health. #umersharif #LivingLegends #PakistaniHeroes

Farhan urged his fans to join him in paying homage to these legends by sharing their tributes social media platforms.