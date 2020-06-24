Farhan Saeed honours Pakistan’s living legends with heartfelt tribute

Renowned singer and actor Farhan Saeed is celebrating Pakistan’s living legends by paying a heartfelt tribute to them.

Taking to Instagram, he shared that he wishes to honour the lives of those personalities who have selflessly served their country, cherish their presence as well as express gratitude to them.

Farhan paid his first tribute to legendary actor Qavi Khan who has been entertaining us since 1952. He said that he had the privilege of sharing the screen with him, both on television as well as in a film.

“Anyone who has worked with Qavi sahab would know his demeanor only commands utmost respect,” he wrote.

The singer further said that using his wealth, Khan motivates younger actors and encourages them to push the bar with each performance.

Farhan also honoured Sufi singer Abida Parveen whose immense talent transcends borders.

“Abida Parveen is globally recognized as an iconic representation of the Sufi genre. Her soul-stirring voice and melodies have long had listeners across the globe in absolute awe,” he wrote on Instagram.

The heartthrob not only praised her singing talent but also her humility and respect for others as well as her willingness to learn and teach others.

He further said he also takes inspiration from her unmatched passion and work.

The former member of the Jal band also celebrated acclaimed actor and comedian Umer Sharif.

“An absolute showman for whom no specific place or audience is required to exhibit his versatility of his craft. He will undoubted have you laughing hysterically, anywhere and everywhere you meet him,” he wrote.

“I have toured India multiple times and if there is one ambassador of Pakistani culture and talent across the border, it is none other than Umer sahib,” the singer added.

He went onto say that be it his immense talent, humble nature and humour, no amount of gratitude will ever be enough to thank Sharif for his services.

Farhan urged his fans to join him in paying homage to these legends by sharing their tributes social media platforms.

