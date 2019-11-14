Imran Khan is the best thing that happened to Pakistan, says Farhan Saeed

Singer Farhan Saeed on Wednesday hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government to restore Hindu temples in Pakistan and said he is the best thing that happened to us.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed contentment over the decision to reclaim 400 temples and hand them over to the Hindu community.

“My country #Pakistan@ImranKhanPTI you can do whatever we used to dream of, you’re the best thing happened to us,” he tweeted.

The government said this is in line with the longstanding demand of the minority Hindus that their places of worship be restored to them.

Earlier as well, Farhan Saeed rallied behind the premier when he delivered a historic speech at the UN General Assembly speaking in support of the Kashmir cause.

“I feel proud to have voted for you, I feel proud to have you as my leader, I feel proud to have you as Pakistans Prime Minister, I feel proud to have you @ImranKhanPTI, I feel proud to be a Pakistani. What a vision, what a speech !,” he had tweeted.

