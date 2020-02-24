Pakistani singer and actor Farhan Saeed recently revealed why he decided to part ways with Jal band.

Speaking on ARY News programme Har Lamha Purjosh, he said: “I worked with Jal band for 10 years which is a long time period.”

As you evolve with time and age, your preferences, interests and musical taste changes, he added.

“After leaving the band, I released my own songs which were different from Jal and I came into acting as well. It’s pretty obvious why I left it. I wanted to do certain things which I couldn’t do while I was in the band,” the singer said.

He went onto say that being associated with a band requires a lot of commitment and you are unable to do anything of your own.

About the controversy surrounding Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition’s official anthem, Farhan Saeed said “PSL’s song is good. I was listening to it in the stadium today and it was well-received by the crowd, they were enjoying it.”

The official song of the tournament is a bit different but the more people will listen to it, they will start liking it, he added.

“I am looking forward to the song Ali Zafar is making. After hearing the beat, I think we will have a good anthem,” he said about the new anthem being produced by Phir Seeti Baje Gi singer on public demand.

Sharing his views about Pakistan’s prime minister, he said “I am proud of voting for Imran Khan. I am hopeful we will re-elect him once he completes his five-year term.”

If I am proven wrong after five years, I will apologise to the nation myself that I took Khan Sahab’s side, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor added.

Farhan Saeed will be seen on the big screen in Tich Button next.

