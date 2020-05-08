Farhan Saeed pays tribute to frontline doctors of his family

Renowned singer and actor Farhan Saeed penned down a heartwarming note for doctors from his family serving on the frontlines amid the coronavirus crisis.

Sharing a photo of his father and brother on Instagram, who are doctors, the singer paid a tribute to them.

“Seeing my father and both my brothers since my childhood I know what It takes to be a doctor. I saw my brothers study through sleepless nights, to my father being available for his duty 24/7 and the kind of hard work I saw them doing so far itself made me so proud of them,” he wrote.

He went onto add now that they are playing their part in fighting the virus, he is worried for them but at the same time extremely proud as well.

“Now when I see them working as frontliners in these times, as much my heart wells up for them with worry, I want to salute them for being so brave ! May Allah keep you safe Dr Rahat Saeed , Dr Haroon Saeed & Dr Salman Saeed ! I love you guys and I have more respect for you than ever!” he added.

Farhan went onto say that may all frontliners working tirelessly around the globe in this difficult time be safe. He extended love and prayers to these heroes.

Comments

comments