Farhan Saeed, Sohai Ali Abro all set to sizzle in ‘Prem Gali’

Renowned actor Farhan Saeed and Sohai Ali Abro are all set to sizzle in their upcoming drama Prem Gali. 

Starring as Hamza and Joya, the pair features in a romantic setting, hinting at an intense love story.

The cast also includes Javed Sheikh, Saba Hameed, Wasim Abbas, Uzma Hassan, Qavi Khan, Shamim Hilali, Anoushey Abbasi, Farah Shah and Abdullah Farhat Ullah.

It is written by Faiza Iftikhar and directed by Qasim Ali Mureed.

Prem Gali is an extension of Aangan (ARY). It will be aired on ARY Digital this month.

So far, the first teaser of the much-awaited drama has been released which has got fans excited already.

