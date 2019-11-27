Farida Khanum singing ghazal is a melodious treat

Legendary singer Farida Khanum still has the ability to mesmerize people with her captivating voice.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Farida Khanum can be seen singing one of her own ghazals in her melodious voice, taking us down the memory lane.

Meanwhile, the people present in the room can’t stop gushing over how amazing she is.

Khanum has been conferred with the title of Malika-e-Ghazal owing to her contributions to the world of singing. She is one of the few female singers of Pakistan who have had classical music training.

She last featured in Coke Studio season 8 in 2015, where she weaved magic with her popular ghazal, Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo.

