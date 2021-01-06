Web Analytics
Horrific Video: Farmer kills wolf with bare hands

In an incredible incident, a brave Russian farmer killed a wild wolf with his bare hands after the beast attacked him after killing his two dogs.

The incident took place when the beast attacked the former’s house and killed his two dogs in the east of Russia. The farmer feared the wolf would attack his cattle so without wasting any time he went into a bare-handed fight with the animal.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers may find upsetting

 

In the CCTV footage, the farmer can be seen fighting with the huge wolf with bare hands in the snow. The wolf attacked the farmer as soon as he came out of his house, holding a torch in his hands.

Meanwhile, the farmer grabbed the animal by the neck and strangled the rampaging wolf to death with his bare hands. He also received injuries during the fight and was rushed to the hospital at the end of the fight.

Talking to journalists, the farmer said, he feared the wolf would attack his cattle, after killing two dogs and attacking a horse, Mail Online reported.

Mass animal vaccinations have been carried out in the village of Novotroitskoye, southwest of Birobidzhan, capital of Russia’s Jewish Autonomous Region.

Villagers say that wolf attacks on guard dogs and farm animals are becoming more common after the destruction of forests in the region.

One villager said: ‘The woods are being destroyed and burned down, so wolves are losing their usual prey.

Regional chief vet Galina Dzyuba said tests were underway to establish if the slain wolf was rabid.

‘Soon we should know the exact reason for the attack,’ she said.

