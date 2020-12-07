Farmer becomes millionaire after finding diamond during digging

In what appeared to be a stroke of fortune, a poor farmer became a millionaire overnight after he found a diamond on land he had leased out for Rs 200.

It happened with 45-year-old Lakhan Yadav, a farmer from Madhya Pradesh state in India.

According to local media reports, Yadav was a marginal farmer until he found a diamond worth Rs 60 lakhs in his 10×10 patch of land.

The farmer found the precious stone, a 14.98-carat diamond, from the land he had leased last month. It was auctioned for Rs 60.6 lakhs,

Yadav while narrating the moment he got hold of the stone, said that he would never forget the moment he scooped up earth along with the pebble that looked different.

Once he rubbed the dust off the stone, he took it to the district diamond officer to find out if was indeed a real diamond.

However, despite finding the diamond, the farmer does not have any big plans as he only wants to ensure a good education for his four kids from the money acquired through it.

“I will not go for anything big. I am not an educated person and I’ll deposit the money with the bank to ensure my four kids get a good education,” Yadav said.

Yadav is also optimistic to find another diamond and said he could find another pebble and is ready to work on it for a few more months.

