Farmers end sit-in after successful talks with Punjab govt

LAHORE: The Kisaan Ittehad Pakistan on Wednesday called off their ongoing sit-in after assurance from the Punjab government, ARY News reported.

President Kissan Ittehad Akhtar Malik has announced to end the ongoing strike after successful talks with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat.

The CCPO Lahore and AC Raiwind were also present in the meeting.

It may be noted the farmers under the Kisan Ittehad Pakistan resumed their sit-in on Wednesday morning after late-night police crackdown on the protesters.

The police and the Anti-Riot Force personnel started late night crackdown against the farmers at Thokar Niaz Baig locality of Lahore. The police resorted to baton charge, tear gas shelling and arrested scores of protesters, who pelted stones at the policemen.

The clash between the farmers and the law enforcement personnel resulted in traffic jam in the area.

The protesters were demanding support price for their wheat and sugarcane crops and said they would continue the protest till government notifies approval of their demand.

In an earlier report, the Kisan Ittehad Pakistan had yesterday announced to call off their strike after holding talks with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat.

