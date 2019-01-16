LAHORE: Pakistan Kissan Ittehad took out a protest rally seeking acceptance of their demands including reduction in urea prices on Tuesday and spent a night under heavy cold at city’s Mall Road, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The protesters resented that no government official visited them for talks. They demanded of the government to slash prices of agriculture drugs and urea. The protesters also asked the government to abolish sales tax on agricultural income.

The peasants vowed to continue protest until acceptance of their demands.

Meanwhile, a rally was also taken out from Kamal Chishti Morr in Kasur against the government. The participants reached Deputy Commissioner’s office and staged a sit-in there. A large number of farmers participated in the rally.

In his speech, Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran President Haji Sanaullah and General Secretary Advocate Shehbaz Khan said that farmers’ economic murder must be stopped.

In the first week of December, the farmers had taken to the streets of Punjab in favor of their demands. The farmers’ groups from Multan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura and other areas of Punjab, are marching towards provincial capital of Punjab province after removal hindrances at Thokar Niaz Baig.

They had demanded manure and urea to be sold at their old rates. They also wanted the government to announce the rate for sugarcane so they could begin selling it.

