ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem said on Tuesday that the federal government will take back its amendment related to arrests under tax laws, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While addressing the Senate session, Farogh Naseem said that the government is willing to bring a budget that is beneficial to all sectors. He added that the amended law regarding the arrests under taxation will be taken back by the federal government.

The law minister said that no new taxes will be imposed, however, the tax net will be expanded.

He challenged the opposition to spot such legislation that is targeting the individuals.

Farogh Naseem continued that the incumbent government has not filed any case against anyone but the said cases were registered by autonomous institutions like National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab.

He said that FIA had sought records in a letter sent to the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif. He was of the view that nobody could claim the letter was dispatched by the federal government nor it has any connection with it.

Naseem clarified that the government has not manipulated the economic statistics of the country. He reminded that the current opposition leader had once admitted to leaving a deteriorated economic situation for the next government which is impossible to be revived.

