ISLAMABAD: Former law minister Farogh Naseem said that Supreme Court has given six months’ time for legislation on an extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa, adding the tenure of COAS will not end after six months, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar and Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan, Farogh Naseem said media aired fake news regarding revocation of his license by Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

“Media should avoid airing such news without confirmation as Indian media took full advantage of it and aired news with different angles.

The former law minister said that some elements wanted to damage the country’s image by exaggerating the army chief’s case.

Farogh said that a law will be passed regarding the tenure of the army chief. He said the COAS Bajwa’s new term will begin tonight at 12 am.

Speaking on the occasion, Attorney General (AG) Anwar Mansoor Khan, termed the Supreme Court’s verdict on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension a historic ruling.

Neither had the Army Act been challenged to date nor it came under discussion as an extension in an army chief’s tenure was previously granted in a traditional manner, due to which this law was never paid any heed, he said.

The attorney general said the top court dug deeper into the law and provided guidance for the first time as many things came to the fore which had never been discussed or the subject of a court ruling before.

AG Khan said Article 243, which governs an army chief’s appointment and Article 255, which provides for the rank of an army chief, were discussed separately in the SC. He added the top court said Article 255 should not have been invoked while granting Gen Bajwa extension.

