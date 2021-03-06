Farogh Naseem eyeing Senate deputy chairman slot?

After becoming the largest party in Senate by winning 18 seats in recently held polls, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had nominated Sadiq Sanjrani, the incumbent Senate chairman, as its candidate for the chairmanship of the upper house of Parliament.

Following the development, reports were circulated on some media channels that incumbent Law Minister Farogh Naseem likely to be a government-backed candidate for the Senate deputy chairman slot.

However, the sources have confirmed ARY News that Farogh Naseem was not interested to be nominated for the Senate deputy chairman slot nor his party Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, a key ally of the incumbent government has decided to nominate Naseem for the Senate deputy chairman slot.

After Senate polls 20121, all eyes are now set on the coming election for the key offices of chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house.

After winning 18 seats, the PTI’s tally in the Senate stands at 25. Government allies, BAP has a total of 12 seats in the Senate and MQM-P three.

The opposition and the ruling alliances now have 53 and 47 members, respectively, in the 100-member new Senate.

The election to elect the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12 through secret balloting.

