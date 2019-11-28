Farogh Naseem likely to be reinstated as law minister

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Farogh Naseem, who stepped down as Federal Minister for Law to represent Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in the Supreme Court in a tenure extension case, is likely to rejoin the federal cabinet, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed Farogh Naseem will be entrusted with the same portfolio of the law minister he held previously.

He will likely to take oath of the office tomorrow (Friday).

Earlier, on Nov 26, Farogh Naseem had resigned from his post to represent Gen Bajwa in the extension case.

The announcement had come at a press conference jointly held Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar.

“Farogh Naseem has resigned voluntarily so he can represent the COAS in SC tomorrow, Shehzad Akbar had said, adding that the former law minister could be inducted into the cabinet again once the case is done and dusted.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court (SC) granted a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service tenure. The SC while announcing its short written order gave six months to the government for the legislation on the matter from the parliament.

