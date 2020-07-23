Farogh Naseem to become fed law minister for third time tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Farogh Naseem will take oath as the federal minister on Friday and will be given the portfolio of law ministry for the third time, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

The oath-taking ceremony would be held at the President House on Friday.

“It is true that I will be joining the federal cabinet tomorrow,” Farogh Naseem confirmed that the oath-taking ceremony will be held on Friday morning.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Law Barrister Farogh Naseem resigned from his post on June 01 to represent the government in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case before the Supreme Court.

The law minister sent his resignation letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for approval.

Law minister represented federation after the Attorney General for Pakistan, Khalid Javed, recused himself from representing the federal government in the presidential reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Last year in November, Law Minister Farogh Naseem also resigned from the post to represent Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa as a lawyer in extension case before the Supreme Court (SC).

