Farogh Naseem meets Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem has held a meeting with the Punjab CM Usman Buzdar where they discussed the overall situation and matters related to mutual interests, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Farogh Naseem and Buzdar have also exchanged views over the welfare programmes for lawyers in the country.

CM Usman Buzdar, while meeting the law minister, said that the government has introduced various new regulations in a very short period and it would continue to amend the laws for the welfare of the nationals.

He was of the view that the Punjab Assembly will make a record for formulating legislations as new acts would be introduced soon in view of the public needs. Buzdar added that the provincial government is also holding consultations with the lawyers.

The chief minister said that he will stand alongside the lawyers’ community as he is himself a lawyer. He said that the present government in Punjab has ended the tradition adopted in past for making sole decisions by promoting the culture of consultations with the cabinet members.

