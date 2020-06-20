Farogh Naseem reports fake Twitter account in his name to FIA

ISLAMABAD: Former Law Minister Farogh Naseem reached out to the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) on Saturday to get a fake Twitter account in his name removed from the social networking website, ARY News reported.

Barrister Farogh Naseem wrote a letter to FIA notifying them of the presence of the fake account; it has a following of more than 17,000 people on the micro-blogging website, he claimed.

Read More: Aitzaz seeks closure of fake Twitter accounts running under his name

The former federal minister also said that the account consistently shared blasphemous content and should be acted against immediately.

The letter stated that whosoever is responsible for operating the fake account be brought forth and penalized for advertising blasphemous content and identity theft.

Read More: FIA arrests man for blackmailing woman from Gujranwala

Farogh Naseem also attached screenshots of the fake account taken from Twitter along with the letter demanding a probe.

Comments

comments