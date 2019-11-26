Farogh Naseem resigns as federal law minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday said that Law Minister Farogh Naseem has resigned from the post, ARY News reported.

“Farogh Naseem has resigned from the post as he will present government’s narrative before apex court as a lawyer,” announced Rasheed while addressing a press conference along with other federal ministers in Islamabad.

The development comes after an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar on the occasion said that Barrister Farogh Naseem has tendered resignation voluntarily as he [Faroogh] and Attorney General want to fight case collectively.

“Farogn Naseem has resigned voluntarily, said Akbar, adding that the former law minster can be indicted into the cabinet again after the completion of the case.

