Farogh stresses for enhancing people-to-people contacts between Pakistan, Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday stressed for enhancing the people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Turkey.

He said this was talking to a delegation of Maarif Foundation of Turkey in Islamabad.

The law minister said Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed historic relations and Turk people were very close to the hearts of Pakistanis.

Farogh Naseem said Maarif Foundation could cooperate with Pakistani universities in the fields of science and research.

The representatives of the foundation thanked Pakistan for handing over management control of Pak-Turk Schools to them.

The representatives expressed the desire to work with Pakistan in e-governance.

Earlier this month, Pakistan and Turkey underscored the need for resolution of the Kashmir dispute through a sustained dialogue process and in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

They also expressed the resolve to further strengthening the existing economic, trade and commercial relations between the two countries.

Both the sides have agreed to initiate mechanisms for collaboration in health and agriculture sectors and decided to further enhance people-to-people contacts through increased exchanges and cooperation in education, culture, tourism and youth fields.

They also underlined their abiding commitment fighting the menace of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterated their resolve to fight against the Fethullah Gülen Terrorist Organization.

