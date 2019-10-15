Web Analytics
Farooq Abdullah’s sister, daughter arrested for holding ‘anti-India protest’

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2016, file photo, Indian policemen stand guard during a curfew in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. As Kashmir enters a third month of tense conflict marked by violent street clashes and almost daily protests following the July 8, 2016 killing of charismatic rebel leader Burhan Wani, Indian government troops backed by local police are maintaining a tight security lockdown throughout the region. That's left the local Kashmiri police, tasked with patrolling the streets, gathering intelligence and profiling anti-India activists, feeling demoralized, afraid and caught in the middle between the Indian authorities who employ them and the friends and neighbors who question their loyalties. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File)

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, a large number of women protesters, including the daughter and the sister of former puppet chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, were detained in Srinagar during anti-India protests.

Women carrying placards had gathered at the Pratap Park near Srinagar’s Lal Chowk and as they started protesting against the revocation of Kashmir’s special status, the police swooped in on them and detained over a dozen women, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Farooq Abdullah’s sister Suraiya Abdullah, his daughter Safia Abdullah Khan and Hawa Bashir, wife of former Chief Justice of IOK High Court, Bashir Ahmed Khan are among those detained in Srinagar.

The protesters include women activists and leading academicians.

Thousands of people, including Hurriyat leaders, activists, Bar President Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom, Advocate Nazir Ahmad Roonga, Advocate Abdul Salam Rather, Advocate Fayaz Sodagar, PDP leader, Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference leader, Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah continue to remain under house arrest or in jails since August 5.

 

