Farooq Sattar advises PM Imran Khan to be soft spoken, exercise restraint

KARACHI: Former leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has advised the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan to exercise restraint, practice democracy and become soft spoken, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The politician said that he wants the federal government and Prime Minister to invite him to an advisory meeting, will provide potent advises to the federal government ‘free of cost’.

Sattar added that democracy stems from devolution of power that is based upon the local bodies governance system, the system has been uprooted in Punjab and what will happen to it in Sindh still remain unknown, decried the political leader.

Earlier on November 20, Former MQM stalwart and ex-mayor of Karachi, Dr Farooq Sattar had said that he had never been the caretaker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s home base ’90’.

East range police earlier in the day claimed to have arrested a killer involved in murders of 96 people in the city.

Arrested target killer has political connections and was affiliated with MQM’s London group, SSP East Ghulam Azfar Mahesar and SP Zubair Nazeer said in a press conference.

Accused killer Zubair alias Thelay Wala has disclosed that their target killing group was comprised of 43 killers, SSP East said.

He has confessed the killing of two military soldiers and one official each of Pakistan Air Force and the Karachi police, the police officer said.

He has also confessed murders of five workers of MQM-Haqiqi and two government employees. Moreover, also killed 12 people suspecting them as police and government agencies informers.

He also killed a citizen over refusing to give extortion money, the SSP said.

Zubair has alleged that Farooq Sattar was the caretaker of ’90’, the home of the founder of MQM who is currently residing in London.

Farooq Sattar maintained that he was never in charge of the facility, although Amir Khan, Anees Qaimkhani and Kunwar Naveed Jamil have held the responsibility on different occasions in the past.

“There is a conspiracy being hatched and executed against me, those behind this concoction will come to the forefront soon,” said Farooq Sattar.

