KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Tuesday lamented Sindh provincial authorities over abduction and delay in recovery of a teenager, Dua Mangi, from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The abduction of Dua was an abduction of a nation’s daughter and reflects the rule of jungle that prevails in the province, Sattar said.

Sattar said that there was a single-party rule in the province for past 12 years but they are still not capable of maintaining law and order situation in the city.

“Mere legislation from Provincial Adviser [on Law Affairs] Murtaza Wahab will not fix the current mess,” he said the provincial police public-safety commission should also be implemented in true manner.

I have been reiterating demand of community policing in order to overcome crime spree in the city, he said and further demanded for CCTV cameras-managed at the local level- to overcome the menace.

Read More: WATCH: CCTV of incident involving teenagers shot, abducted in Karachi

Earlier in the day, the police claimed to have recovered a car having resemblance with the one which was used in abduction of a 20-year-old girl, Dua Mangi, from Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Saturday evening.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tanveer Alam Odho, the vehicle was recovered near Shahrai-e-Faisal. It emerged that the suspects may have fled away by leaving the vehicle.

Mr. Odho said the forensic of the recovered car will be carried for a clear picture and direction in the case.

