People belonging to various sections of the society are talking about ARY Digital’s blockbuster drama serial Meray Pass Tum Ho these days.

فاروق ستار نے تقریب سے خطاب کے دوران اپنی موجودہ کیفیت ڈرامے کے کرداروں کی مدد سے بیان کری۔ اے آر وائی ڈیجیٹل کا ڈرامہ میرے پاس تم ہو ہر دل کی آواز، فاروق ستار نے تقریب سے خطاب کے دوران اپنی موجودہ کیفیت ڈرامے کے کرداروں کی مدد سے بیان کری۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

The dialogues of the drama are ruling everyone heart as recently Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Bahali Committee leader Dr Farooq Sattar was spotted using the lines of serial’s theme song, while addressing party workers.

In a video available with ARY News, Dr Farooq Sattar while addressing a public gathering in Karachi, said he was asked, Farooq bhai now you are no more MNA, neither party head. “What you have with you now”?

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Bahali Committee leader in his reply while pointing the gathering he was addressing said “Mera yeh bharam hai.. meray pass tum ho….”

