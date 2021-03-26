KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar has hinted to re-join the ranks of MQM-P nearly three years after developing differences with the top party leadership, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

“The next youm-e-tasees of the MQM-P will not be held at two separate places rather it will take place at a single venue,” he said in a clear hint towards the rejoining in a ceremony to mark the MQM-P founding day.

He further said that the local bodies institutes in the city are facing a financial crunch, leading to the non-payment of dues and salaries to its employees.

“We will lead a campaign for the rights of Karachi after Ramazan,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in December 2018, Amir Khan, incumbent senior deputy convener of MQM-P, declared that Farooq Sattar did not belong to the party anymore. “Sattar is no longer a part of the party and I am not answerable for any of his statements. He should stop using the party’s name or flag.”

Read More: Farooq Sattar vows to revive MQM of 1986

On January 28, Farooq Sattar had challenged cancellation of his party membership in the Sindh High Court (SHC). Sattar had contended in his plea that quashing of his membership was in contravention of the Election Act and party rules.

He had said no legal formalities were fulfilled to cancel his membership. He had said the order issued for his membership was only signed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while it’s mandatory under party rules to have the say of two-thirds majority of the Rabita Committee, the party’s decision-making body.

