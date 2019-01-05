Farooq Sattar sees conspiracy behind Ali Raza Abidi murder

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Farooq Sattar said on Saturday that neither he has been made part of a probe into the Ali Raza Abidi murder case nor his statement was recorded in this regard.

“We were summoned by investigators who asked for our cooperation in their investigation. We were questioned if we suspect anybody [of the murder],” he said while speaking to the media after appearing before an anti-terrorism court in cases pertaining to provocative remarks.

Sattar was of the view that Abidi was murdered under a conspiracy. “Who did benefit from the murder? Every aspect should be carefully examined,” he suggested.

He said the former MQM-P leader was murdered to plunge the city into chaos. “Ali Raza Abidi’s mission was to form a clean and educated MQM. He had been receiving death threats.”

The former MQM-P convener also criticised the provincial government, saying it didn’t fulfill its responsibilities.

Former MQM-P lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down on the night of Dec 25 outside his residence in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the port city.

Earlier this week, Farooq Sattar appeared before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the high-profile murder case. He arrived at the South Zone Investigation office to record his statement.

