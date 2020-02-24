Farrukh Khan takes the helm of Pakistan Stock Exchange

KARACHI: Farrukh Khan on Monday assumed office of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

After due process and consideration, he was picked for the top slot based on his credentials, qualification and experience, according to a statement issued by PSX.

Farrukh Khan has over 30 years of senior management and board-level experience. He is an experienced entrepreneur and a leading business and financial advisor, who advised on many landmark transactions.

Previously, he has held senior positions at Acumen, Pakistan & UK, including Country Director & CEO, Pakistan, Senior Director Business Development, Chief Business Development Officer and member of the Management Committee.

Mr Khan is a veteran of the Capital Markets. He was the founding partner and CEO of BMA Capital Management Limited.

Under his stewardship, BMA established itself as the leading investment banking group in Pakistan and received several international accolades including the 2010 Euromoney award for the best investment bank in Pakistan.

