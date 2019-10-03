Faryal hands herself in after police no-show at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur, who is in judicial custody in the mega-corruption scandal, arrived at the Islamabad airport from Karachi on Thursday.

On a production order, the PPP leader had travelled to Karachi to attend the Sindh Assembly session.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, who too is in judicial custody in an assets beyond means case, issued the production order for Ms Talpur to attend the session.

Upon expiry of her production order, she arrived in Islamabad from Karachi.

When she landed at the airport, neither any police officer nor any official from Adiala jail was present to shift her back to prison. She opted for a private car to turn herself in.

As per the laws, an elected representative in custody, attending a sitting of the assembly on production orders, is to be handed over to the provincial government or the authorities concerned upon the conclusion of the sitting.

An accountability court is scheduled to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister in the case tomorrow.

Comments

comments