Actors Faryal Mehmood, Daniyal Raheal tie the knot

Pakistani actors Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal have tied the knot in a nikkah ceremony in Lahore.

They are the latest celebrity couple after Nimra Khan and Iftekhar, Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali to get married during the coronaviurs lockdown.

The photos of Faryal and Daniyal’s nikkah ceremony has been doing rounds on social media.

The Babban Khala Ki Betiyann actress also gave fans a sneak peak by sharing photos on her Instagram stories. The couple can be seen donning traditional wedding attires.

Turning to Facebook, Daniyal said “Almost a week ago we set off by road for Lahore but, our journey did not start there. We met and spent the last two years navigating through each others lives to get to this point.”

“We drove for half a day across hundreds of miles, together, to make the pilgrimage to my family so that we could be with each other for what I know is forever.”

He went onto say that the ceremony seemed incomplete as Faryal’s family could not attend it but he is grateful to be married to the love of his life.

“Everything was perfect. Except a lot of things. My wife’s entire family is in the states. They were all there on various phones. Crying, smiling, cheering, praying for us. We missed them. My own family managed to pull together a day that will forever warm the cockles of my heart. It was everything. I am the luckiest man. I honestly am. Times are strange… Love hard!”

“Mr and Mrs Daniyal Raheal. Faryal Mehmood (we’re going to fix that soon),” he concluded.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the love birds from fans and celebrities including Wajahat Rauf, Sohail Javed and Aashir Wajahat.

Earlier, the duo celebrated Eid together. They often share adorable photos together on their social media platforms.

Daniyal is the son of famous actress Simi Raheal and the brother of model and actress Mehreen Raheal. He has acted in various drama serials

