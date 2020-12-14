Faryal Mehmood speaks up about divorce rumours on social media

While the rumour mills are busy churning out reports about a number of celeb couples, Faryal Mehmood is not having any of it!

Faryal and husband Daniyal Raheal were recently made the target of nasty rumours suggesting that they were separating just after seven months of marriage; the two tied the knot earlier in May. After staying mum for a couple of days, Faryal took to her Instagram stories to rubbish the reports, confirming that the two are together.

“I have been noticing posts all over social media about me and my husband splitting up!” she wrote, going on to ask, “Just because I don’t post pictures of him on a regular basis considering we have conflicting schedules, we chose to spend time with each other instead of trying to show and prove to you guys that our marriage is surviving?”

The Aap ke Liye actor went on to share that the two have already been going through a difficult time due to their busy schedules. “I would like you to leave my marriage up to me and Daniyal Raheal and focus on issues that are important in your own lives,” she said.

She also expressed disappointment at media outlets for spreading the false news, calling it a ‘shame’.

Just days before this misinformation, speculation about A-List couple Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed also mounted on social media with reports claiming that the two had separated amicably.

The rumours were subsequently shut down reportedly by Hocane’s father who labelled them as ‘baseless rumours’.

