Model-cum-actress Faryal Mehmood on Thursday shared a video on her Instagram profile which has gone viral.

The actress, who recently married Daniyal Raheel, danced on Looped by Kiasmos on Gilgit’s famous Deosai plains and shared the video with her followers on Instagram.

The video not only went viral but she received a lot of love from her fans and followers who appreciated her dance skills and her attitude towards life.

“This lady is full of life,” wrote one of her fans.

This is not all, the lady recently shared another fun video which not only received love from her fans but also superstar Ayeza Khan.

“Cuteness at its peak .Love you Faryal may Allah give you limitless chances to fullfil all year wishes and dreams,” wrote on of her fans on the post.

Earlier, she shared another video with her husband writing a long note of appreciation for Daniyal Raheel,

“This man continues to show me how to live my life to the fullest. Free from fears, judgements or the madness of this messy world. That is why this man is my better half!” wrote Faryal.

Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheel had tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in May.

