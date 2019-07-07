Faryal Talpur to be produced before accountability court tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) legislator Faryal Talpur will be produced before an accountability court in fake accounts case on Monday (Tomorrow), ARY News reported

Sours said that a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team shifted Faryal Talpur, the sister of former president Asif Zardari from Karachi to Islamabad today in order to produce her before the court.

The anti-graft watchdog will produced her before Accountability Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik on the conclusion of her 14-day physical remand.

The NAB prosecutor will plead the court for another extension in physical remand of Talpur for further interrogation, the sources added.

Read More: Faryal Talpur’s remand extended until July 8 on NAB’s request

Earlier on June 24, an accountability court had extended physical remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur until July 8 in the fake bank accounts case.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team had produced her before Accountability Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik on the conclusion of her 9-day physical remand.

The NAB prosecutor had requested an extension in the PPP leader’s remand for further questioning, which had been opposed by her lawyers Farooq H Naek and Sardar Latif Khosa.

Extending Talpur’s remand for 14 days, the court had directed the bureau to produce her on the next hearing on July 8.

