Verdict reserved on Faryal Talpur’s plea seeking restoration of bank accounts

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has reserved verdict on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Faryal Talpur’s petition seeking restoration of her bank accounts, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The verdict will be announced on March 20.

During the hearing, the plaintiff’s lawyer Farooq H. Naek stated that freezing bank accounts of her client, before the approval of inquiry is against the law.

Opposing the plea, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor said that transactions of billions of rupees were conducted from the bank accounts of the accused. Faryal’s plea is not on merit, he continued.

“The bank accounts were freeze as per the law.”

Read more: IHC approves bail petition of Faryal Talpur in fake bank accounts case

The claimant’s counsel requested the court to unfreeze bank accounts of Faryal Talpur, as they are not benami and declared.

Subsequently, the court has reserved the decision and adjourned the hearing till March 20.

On December 17, last year, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved the interim bail of Faryal Talpur in fake bank accounts case.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Athar Minallah, had approved interim bail to Faryal Talpur while announcing its verdict. The petitioner was directed to submit Rs10 million surety bond by the IHC.

