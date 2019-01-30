Talpur files plea against SC order in fake accounts case

ISLAMABAD: Faryal Talpur, sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, on Wednesday filed a separate review petition in the Supreme Court against the top court’s decision in the fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

The PPP leader contended in her plea that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could not find any evidence in the case despite taking all relevant institutions in loop. “The SC order may affect the fair trial process. The direction to forward the case to the NAB is illegal and uncalled-for.”

Talpur added that she also appeared before the joint investigation team and submitted her statement. “The court had also accepted that the JIT couldn’t furnish ‘acceptable’ evidence.”

In their earlier joint plea, Zardari and Talpur had said the JIT was formed on recommendation of the FIA whereas the probe report was finalized without incorporation of their version and it was submitted to the SC.

The petition further added that the SC admitted FIA couldn’t furnish substantial evidence. It said there was no rational to move fake bank accounts case to Islamabad from Karachi. “The impugned order suffered from errors floating on the surface of the record”.

It also argues that the directions issued in the SC order are prejudicial to the petitioner in any futuristic eventualities of a fair trial and due process will not be possible under Article 10 (a) of the Constitution.

