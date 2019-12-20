Faryal Talpur, others given 10 days to submit written reply in Iqama case

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders including Faryal Talpur, Sohail Anwar Siyal and other accused persons have been given 10 days by the Sindh High Court (SHC) to submit written reply in Iqama case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The high court resumed the hearing in a case related to possession of Iqama by the PPP leaders and others. The SHC has reserved verdict on the petition after completion of arguments of lawyers.

The counsels of Talpur and Siyal sought time from the high court for the submission of written response. Later, the court granted pleas by giving 10 days to the parties and adjourned the hearing.

Earlier on November 29, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had adjourned the hearing of Iqama case against Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) leaders Faryal Talpur, Nasir Shah and others.

Read: Iqama Case: SC ruling on Sharif’s disqualification applies on Talpur, says petitioner

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Agha Faisal of the Sindh High Court heard the Iqama case where Nasir Shah’s counsel was ordered to continue arguments. He said that Shah had ended his Iqama in 2012 and also submitted related documents.

The lawyer continued that it was a fake case filed against his client and the petition was not maintainable for hearing. He added that the matter did not come under the jurisdiction of the high court to declare someone as ineligible.

The SHC’s judge said that the Supreme Court (SC) had declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ineligible as he had lied before the court. To this, the counsel said that it was the top court but the high court has no authority to declare ineligibility.

Comments

comments