Faryal Talpur flown back to Islamabad from Karachi to serve judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) politician and sister of the former President of Pakistan, Faryal Talpur was flown back from Karachi today by NAB authorities after her production orders expired, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Production orders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) members Sindh Assembly, Faryal Talpur and incumbent speaker Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani were issued by the Sindh Assembly secretariat on September 11.

The secretariat had forwarded the orders to Punjab government so that Sindh’s provincial assembly member Faryal Talpur could appear in the assembly session.

Session of the provincial assembly was scheduled to take place on September 13.

Earlier on September 16, An accountability court (AC) had rejected plea seeking permission to meet former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, twice a week in jail.

Court had also extended the judicial remand of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till September 19 in Thatta Water Supply scheme case.

