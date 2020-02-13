Faryal Talpur meets American Consul General to discuss mutual matters

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart and member provincial assembly in Sindh, Faryal Talpur met with the American Consul General on Thursday to discuss matters of mutual interest, ARY News reported.

The consul general’s head for its political unit was also present in the meeting.

Members of National Assembly representing Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP), Mir Munawwar Talpur, Saeed Ghani and Sardar Shah were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on February 3, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) restored a plea seeking disqualification of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Assembly member Faryal Talpur.

A five-member ECP bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja led the proceedings into a case from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Arsalan Taj seeking disqualification of the PPP leader.

The commission also issued notice to Faryal Talpur in the case and adjourned the hearing till March 02. The petitioner said that his plea was rejected earlier after he failed to appear before the ECP in the case.

