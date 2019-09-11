Stars show how to pull off the headband trend this season

All of 90’s throwback hair accessories are making a comeback this year—scrunchies, claw clips and headbands.

Headbands are one of the chicest and stylish accessories to flaunt this season at a Sunday brunch or a casual office day. From celebrities to Instagram influencers, everyone is seen jumping on the bandwagon accessorizing their hair with a perfectly-placed band across the crown.

Here’s how you can style it with different outfits. Take some motivation from your favourite celebs to dust off headbands lying in your vanity or maybe add a new one to it.

Mawra Hocane

The actress flaunts a silk floral-print knotted bow headband with a white cotton shirt. Hocane sisters are surely at the top of their fashion game, knowing all the secrets to accessorize outfits.

Zhalay Sarhadi

The 38-year-old actor pulls off the headband trend effortlessly with a T-shirt and bold red lips.

Sumbul Iqbal

The starlet brings her own twist to the 90’s trend by styling a mustard headband sideways.

Sonya Hussyn

The fashionista shows us how to add a traditional touch to an outfit by flaunting an embroidered headband with jhumkis.

Urwa Hocane

Turban headbands are a good old fashioned way to keep your hair off your face. Urwa shows us how it’s done.

