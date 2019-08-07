Fashion round-up: Maya Ali’s looks from ‘Parey Hut Love’ promotions

Actress Maya Ali is currently busy promoting Parey Hut Love which is all set to release this Eid-ul-Azha. And, her style statement for the film’s promotion is on point.

From rocking desi attires to donning skirts, pairing up stylish shirts with denim or accessorizing her outfits, she has brought her ace fashion game forward.

Here’s a round-up of six different styles statements which can surely inspire you.

I’m a desi girl!

The starlet exudes elegance whenever she opts for a desi attire; be it a pishwas or gharara. The best part is she doesn’t shy away from donning bright colours or experimenting with unique colour combinations.

Matching separates

Matching sets are effortless yet totally chic. The 30-year-old showed us how to pull off this 1970’s trend which is back in fashion. And, if you are in the mood to play with colours, mismatched separates it is!

Dresses are a girl’s bestfriend

Dresses make for great summer outfits and they are here to stay. From colorful prints to maxi lengths, they are quite effortless and easy-to-wear. It’s a must-have staple.

Keeping it casual with denim

Whether you wear them to work or to brunch, a pair of jeans can be your go to item. Many denim styles are in fashion these days—skinny jeans, straight cut, mom jeans, flared pants or high-waisted bell bottom pants to choose from. Style it with a casual T-shirt or a formal shirt as per your liking.

Accessorize it!

The most basic outfits can be totally transformed with the help of a few key accessories. Be it heels, hair clips, statement belt or hoops, accessorizing can up your fashion game.

Skirts are back

If there is a trend you definitely don’t want to miss this season, this bottom piece it is. For a smart-casual look, go for a flowy skirt and pair your skirt with a plain shirt.

We hope you now have a better idea of styling your outfits and figuring out what suits you better.

Comments

comments