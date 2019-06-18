Green is the shade to shop for this season. The hit colour signals a certain kind of confidence.

Celebrities have been spotted wearing a variation of the shade this year. The shades can range from a super-bright green to a yellow-green or even a mint or limey-green if you are under confident about pulling it off.

Take a cue from our fashionistas on how to rock green.

Sonya Hussyn doesn’t shy away from a new season trend. She started off her year with a green attire and stuns in it.

From a jade green stylish organza shirt to a lime green skirt paired with a leather jacket while vacationing in Prague, Saba Qamar is rocking the trend. Take some inspiration from the multi-talented diva on how to style the colour.

Starlet Hareem Farooq was also spotted donning different shades of green. She wore a lime-green off-shoulder top, pairing it with a chic golden belt and telling us how it’s done. The actress raised the style quotient by accessorizing her outfit with emerald green hoops.

Ayeza Khan is a vision in this mint green pantsuit. While her pantsuit is a subtle choice, she completed her outfit with the right accessories—hair clips that are in these days.

Model Sadaf Kanwal shows us how to go about a casual look by sporting a T-shirt in mint green. It says “Talk to my agent. No photos please.”

We hope you will dare to take out your green outfits and get on the bandwagon instead of just keeping it for particular occasions such as Mehndi or Independence Day.

