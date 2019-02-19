Regulator to suspend fast food outlets after food poisoning reports

ULAANBAATAR: A Mongolian regulator said it will suspend operations at restaurants belonging to a popular food chain temporarily to conduct inquiries.

The move comes as 42 people were hospitalized and hundreds showed food poisoning symptoms after eating at one of the outlets of the fast-food chain.

The incident occurred at the Zaisan outlet in Ulaanbaatar last week due to its contaminated water supply, the city’s Metropolitan Professional Inspection Agency said, adding that 247 people had reported symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

The Zaisan restaurant has already been shut for checks, an official at the agency told Reuters on Tuesday.

The fast-food chian has at least 11 restaurants in the country.

“We deeply regret the negative impact that many people have suffered, especially to our guests of the Zaisan restaurant, and we are working to support our team members and customers during this difficult time,” the fast-food chain’s spokeswoman told Reuters.

