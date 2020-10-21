‘Fast and Furious’ franchise to end after 11th film

Fast and Furious fans may want to sit down for this one. The popular franchise is set to come to a grinding halt after a long and successful run after the 11th film, confirmed Variety.

The more than two-decade-long hold of the franchise will be bowed out of theatres with Justin Lin at the helm, who is set to direct the final two installments. Lin has previously third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth Fast and Furious films.

While the central franchise may be ending, fans of the characters won’t have to despair just yet. The Fast and Furious cinematic universe will continue on, and according to Variety, spin-off movies based on the characters are already in development at Universal. If you’re an avid fan, you will remember the first of these spin-offs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, that hit theatres in 2019.

The 2019 spin-off, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham grossed over $759 million worldwide.

The franchise’s latest and the ninth outing, the aptly titled F9, is set to release on Memorial Day 2021. The film, starring franchise regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson was originally slated for release earlier this year.

F9 will also feature actors who’ve appeared in earlier Fast & Furious films, including Jordana Brewster, Lucas Black, Charlize Theron, and especially fan favorite Sung Kang, who featured in 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Lin’s first directorial for the franchise.

WWE star wrestler John Cena will also be seen making his franchise debut in the 2021 release, while music stars Cardi B and Ozuna will also make an appearance.

