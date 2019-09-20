‘Fast Track Service’ introduced for passengers at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has introduced ‘Fast Track Services’ at the Jinnah International Airport – Karachi to facilitate passengers travelling to foreign countries, ARY News reported on Friday.

The newly-launched ‘Fast Track Service’ is brought to provide facilities to passengers at International Departure Lounge of the airport following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The passengers, travelling through Business Class and First Class, will spend lesser time required for completing checking procedures of travel documents and luggage under the service, CAA spokesperson said.

All international passengers will be given services by Airports Security Force (ASF), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the spokesperson added.

Earlier in the day, CAA management initiated anti-dengue spray campaign as a prevention measure to stop spread of mosquito-borne disease.

Anti-dengue spray campaign has been started at all airports of the country including Karachi at domestic and international departure lounges. Moreover, the administration also carried out anti-dengue spray at runway and apron areas to prevent crew and passengers.

Comments

comments