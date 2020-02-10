PARIS: A five-day plenary session of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will take place in Paris from February 16, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources aware about the development said, the FATF will decide about decision regarding Pakistan’s exit from its grey list.

In the last session of the FATF, India had opposed removal of Pakistan from the grey list, while the United States of America and the European Union backed Islamabad’s efforts in line with the FATF guidelines.

China, Turkey and the Malaysia are already supporting Pakistan, while it is expected that Pakistan can get more support from the member countries due to its positive diplomacy.

Last month, the officials of Pakistan and Financial Action Task Force had continued dialogues in Beijing where the implementation report of Islamabad was reviewed regarding the four-month progress on the Financial Action Task Force action plan, sources told ARY News.

Sources said Financial Action Task Force officials were briefed over four-month progress on the implementation of the action plan by Pakistani officials. The briefing was given by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar which highlighted the effective measures taken by the government for anti-money laundering (AML) and counter financial terrorism (CFL).

The report submitted by the Pakistani officials was also reviewed by the Financial Action Task Force officials in Beijing.

