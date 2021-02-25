FATF content with Pakistan’s steps in countering terror-financing

ISLAMABAD: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has released Thursday its report on the assessment of Pakistani steps taken to deliver on its promises to resolve the global community concerns over how financial matters are handled in Pakistan which the watchdog has commended, ARY News reported.

Pakistan has delivered on 24 of the total 27 agenda point of FAFT which it said islaudible. It has worked on countering terrorism financing a great deal, said the watchdog, adding the law enforcment agencies in the country have duly pointed to all attempts at terrorism financing.

The watchdog further noted Pakistan not only barred movement of all the listed men in global list of terrorists but also kept a check on their accounts and channels.

FATF is likely to hold its next session in June later this year.

Separately on the security front, the Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said earlier today that the director generals military operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India made a scheduled contact today.

Talking exclusively to ARY News program “The Reporters” Babar Iftikhar said that both sides, keeping in view the ground realities, underscored the need for implementing the ceasefire agreements.

