Father of coronavirus survivor says ‘Pakistanis can defeat this menace’

KARACHI: A father of coronavirus survivor has penned down an appreciation letter to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah lauding prompt and remarkable action from the provincial authorities while dealing his son’s case.

The letter was shared by Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on his twitter account quoting words from the survivor’s father that read: “We Pakistanis can defeat this menace with our resilience, courage & collective efforts in enforcing preventive measures; most important of which are maintaining personal hygiene & social distancing.”

The father said that his son contracted virus during his last pilgrimage to Iran and the response shown by the government to the calamity was remarkable and prompt.

He thanked the government for bearing costs of his son’s treatment.

The letter while lauding the provincial health officials said that they were courteous and well prepared as they put them in quarantine and carried out regular follow-ups inquiring about health condition and virus symptoms even after they tested negative for the virus.

“Even our relatives and friends who had come in contact with [his son] and the people who had traveled with were closely monitored and followed up,” he said.

The letter also praised the Agha Khan Hospital doctors for showing utmost care and professionalism while dealing with their case.

