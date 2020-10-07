The father-daughter duo detailed their travel experiences after partnering approximately 1532-kilometres-long (over 951 miles) journey from Karachi to Khunjerab while riding their motorcycle for exploring the country’s scenic landscapes.

The residents of Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, engineer Ghazal Farooqi and her father Qazi Farooqi were hosted on ARY Digital programme ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ where they shared their experiences of the miles-long journey of around three weeks days from southern to northern end of Pakistan bordering with China.

When Qazi Farooqi was questioned for the reason to travel on a motorcycle for touring destinations, he replied, “Actually, I don’t like cars. I love to travel on bike, always!. Last year, I went with my son.”

He said that she started insisting to travel with him like the same he went for touring landscapes of Pakistan with his son last year. She got inspired by the videos and pictures captured by his son during the tour, he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Qazi Farooqi added he makes no gender discrimination among his children. He bluntly said, “She is also my son. Discrimination is not my thing. Masha-Allah! She can also drive a bike and went to university for four years continuously through the bike.” Qazi Farooqi said, “His wife will accompany him in the upcoming tour he has planned in April next year.”

To a question for facing difficulties for breaking the norms of the society, Ghazal Farooqi said, “Obviously, I went through ragging in the university, but I took it positively for me. Why should I leave something which I am interested in just because of receiving criticism from others.”

Elaborating the other portions of the treasured journey with her father, “We are well-prepared for the difficulties we could face while travelling, but we kept minimum luggage except for the essential clothing for cold weather like jackets. However, I was not granted permission by Abbu (father). Although, I had travelled through different parts of Pakistan in 2005 but not beyond Naran and Kaghan. It is obvious that we have to be rough and tough for travelling on long routes. However, the journey remained good.”

Mr Farooqi intervened, “At that time, I became father due to difficult routes [of mountainous region and hilltops] due to dangerous turnings, landsliding and the rainy situation in some parts. Then I had decided not to take any risk and tended to choose the safe option.”

“We were carrying around 40 kilograms of luggage with us and used 150 cc motorbike for the tour. The longest route we have travelled was 720-kilometre-long Pano Aqil to Lahore which took almost a day with non-stop driving. I questioned her many times if she is getting tired, but she always motivated me to go on. I praised her a lot as I have a brave daughter.”

“It is possible to reach Khunjerab Pass in five days as I had earlier travelled to Islamabad within three days. I have seen improvements in road structures except for a 55-km portion of the road at Chilas ahead of Gilgit which is extremely dangerous due to landsliding and it is difficult to balance motorcycle there. However, Karakoram Highway is a wonderful road to travel.”

