Merciless father kills infant by slamming him into wall

LAHORE: In a terrorising crime incident in Lahore, a remorseless man has killed his own six-month-old son by slamming him into a wall over a domestic fight with his wife, ARY News reported on Monday.

The accused person is identified as Allah Ditta who has allegedly committed the crime by thrashing the infant which caused the innocent boy’s death in Lahore’s Nadirabad area located in the vicinity of South Cantt police station.

The six-month-old boy, Faizan, was immediately taken to hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Police officials said that the prime suspect, Allah Ditta, and her wife, Rukhsana Bibi, were engaged into domestic fights many times. He also blamed her wife for having extra-marital affairs, added police.

A police team arrested the suspected murderer and filed a case over the complaint of her wife.

Earlier in June, a man who allegedly killed his three children in Rawalpindi’s Dera Muslim village had been arrested from Sukkur.

Railway police Sukkur had conducted a raid at Pakistan Express and arrested the suspect from Rohri station. SSP Railway had said that he was trying to flee to Karachi. Police registered a case against the accused and began an investigation.

At least three children had found dead on Friday after being locked in a trunk allegedly by their father apparently to punish his wife who had gone back to her parents’ house.

The man identified as Noor Muhammad had locked his two sons and a daughter in a trunk where they died of suffocation. He had fled to Karachi to avoid being arrested by police, said police.

