LAHORE/RAWALPINDI: Police on Monday announced the arrest of a man from Rawalpindi city in the “kidnapping” case of his own child from Lahore.

لاہور کے علاقے شالیمار سے 10 سالہ معصوم بچے کے اغوا کا ڈراپ سین لاہور کے علاقے شالیمار سے 10 سالہ معصوم بچے کے اغوا کا ڈراپ سین — مغوی بچہ حمزہ راولپنڈی سے بازیاب، باپ ہی اغوا کار نکلا#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Monday, September 23, 2019

According to details, the law enforcement agency raided a house in Rawalpindi to recover a 1o-year-old boy who went missing from Lahore a few days ago and arrested the “kidnapper” Mohammad Tariq, who happens to be the missing child’s father.

Initial investigation revealed that the man took his son to Rawalpindi without his mother’s knowledge due to a domestic dispute.

The father-son duo reached Rawalpindi before staying in mosques and hotels for several days while coming towards the city.

Police say that according to law, now the father must prove his innocence in court before being released, as a kidnapping case was registered by the boy’s mother when he went missing from Lahore’s Shalimar area.

