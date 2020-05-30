Father kills toddler daughters for making excessive noise in the house

UTTAR PRADESH: A barbaric father battered his five-year-old and two-year-old daughters to death for creating noise in the house.

The residents of the village are distressed at the incident and refrained from celebrating the Muslim holy festival of Eid which coincided with the harrowing development.

The incident took place in Banethu village in Sant Kabir Nagar. The accused has been arrested while the bodies of the toddlers have been sent for post mortem.

According to the police spokesperson, 35-year-old Zain ul Abideen had divorced his wife Shahida one and a half years ago but his daughters Mosiba, 5, and Alsiba, 2, were staying with him.

“On Sunday night, the girls were playing in the house and making noise which angered the father. Zain ul Abideen picked up a brick lying nearby and smashed the girls’ heads till they died.

The police reached the house on receiving information and Zain ul Abideen was arrested, the police spokesman said.

